1996 Gig Harbor basketball team relishes reunion

The whole gang from the 1996 Gig Harbor High School boys basketball team, which won the state title that season, was together again for a 20-year celebration at the high school last week.
Jon Grobins, a member of the team, had tracked down the team’s old jerseys that it wore during the state championship game. He busted them out for a photo opportunity.
“They were a little snugger than they used to be,” said Sam Scholl, who was named tournament’s most valuable player.
After 20 years, it’s understandable that some of the players aren’t as lithe as they once were. Many of them now have children and are raising families. Getting the whole gang together for a celebration was a special experience.
“It was outstanding; it was everything we wanted it to be, in terms of getting a great group of people together,” Scholl said.
The team’s coach, Lyle McIntosh, was in attendance, as well as some friends of the players who attended the high school during the team’s title run.
“It was awesome,” Scholl said. “We could share some of the memories from that experience, catch up with everyone’s kids. We took a picture with everybody and their kids. Some of the kids took pictures with our jerseys on.”
Scholl’s father, Dennis, put together a 21-minute slideshow, packed with old photos from the state championship team. There wasn’t much live video, but the Scholls wanted to include one moment that had been documented on video.
After the district championship game, which the Tides won, senior Mike Schmidt was so excited, he didn’t know what to do with himself.
“He got so excited that he rammed his head into a locker,” Scholl said with a laugh. “That was pretty funny.”
The players plan to keep the navy-blue jerseys from the state championship game. While everyone on the team will go back to their day-to-day their lives, they will always look fondly on 1996.
“We had so many great moments in that season that we’ll always remember,” Scholl said.
