Peninsula grad Olson boasts lacrosse national title at Grand Canyon University

Peninsula High School 2013 graduate Cody Olson has had a pretty successful collegiate lacrosse career at Grand Canyon University, to say the least.
In 2015, Olson won a Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) Division-I National Championship with the Lopes. Last season, the team made it all the way to the MCLA semifinals before being eliminated.
Grand Canyon knocked off the University of Colorado for the national title in 2015. It’s still one of Olson’s fondest memories.
“That’s still one of my biggest achievements,” he said. “Not many people get to say they won a national title. … Some weeks, we play three games in one week on a travel trip. So just overcoming adversity, learning how to juggle schoolwork and lacrosse; you just have to grind and focus hard on what your goal is. It’s a good group of guys.”
Olson, who plays attack and midfield for the Lopes, was brought up through the Harbor Fire club program in Gig Harbor. He started playing for Harbor Fire in fifth grade. The year after he graduated from high school, in 2013, the program split into two programs, representing Gig Harbor and Peninsula high schools.
Grand Canyon plays a number of large schools as part of the MCLA, including Arizona State, the University of Arizona, UW, WSU and more. Beating numerous big schools has been a rewarding and fun experience for Olson.
“I think it helps if the school is a good school,” Olson said of Grand Canyon’s success. “Players see it and they want to go there. We have an incredible coaching staff. All of our coaches have been around the game a lot. All those aspects, along with just having a really good group of guys (has made us successful).”
Olson is currently recovering from an ACL tear, which he suffered in the team’s final regular-season game a season ago.
“Initially, it’s really tough with all the medication and pain,” Olson said. “You have a full-leg brace. It’s tough. It’s a mental thing. If you can get through mental aspect, work on getting your strength back, it gets a lot better from there.”
Olson is working toward his a degree in business administration at GCU and begins his senior year later this month.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
Comments