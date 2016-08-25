CrossFit class caters to fitness needs of those over age 40

CrossFit isn’t just for young people.
Regina and Darius Aldrige, co-owners of Waypoint CrossFit in Gig Harbor, have seen a sharp uptick in people over age 40 who want to participate in CrossFit classes.
So they started a Silver Nanos program in response to the demand. The program is technically open to anyone, but the key demographic Waypoint looked to hit is those age 40 and older.
“Our oldest member is 72,” Regina Aldridge said. “She’s a beast.”
CrossFit is a branded fitness regimen, promoted as both a physical exercise philosophy and also a competitive fitness sport. It incorporates weightlifting and other exercises. Once Waypoint started offering the Silver Nanos class, its popularity shot through the roof.
“It’s gone crazy,” Aldridge said. “People just love it. The basis around it was just to separate out those older members that aren’t interested in competing, don’t want the pressure of being next to a 20-year-old going as hard as possible and lift as much weight as possible. We eliminated the pressure. We don’t have recommended weights on the board, or heights for box jumps. We don’t do that sort of thing that’s in a regular CrossFit class.”
So far, the approach seems to be paying dividends.
“Not only are our members getting stronger and faster at a quicker rate, but they’re also pushing themselves more,” Aldridge said. “The age thing really isn’t a factor. … It’s just a really cool environment. We do a little more partner and team workouts. That creates that team environment that keeps people coming back for more.”
Waypoint will begin offering more Silver Nanos classes to satisfy the demand. So far, close to 60 people are in the program.
“They’re really surprised (older people can do it), and they want to do it,” Aldridge said. “There’s a huge population that wants to be fit. They’re kayaking, running, biking with their grandkids. They’re active. They’re not sitting around doing nothing. People come in almost every other day and tell us that they just want to be around for a while, be able to move around and take care of their grandkids.”
The classes also restore some confidence for the participants.
“To get people off their medications for high blood pressure — that happens a couple times a month,” Aldridge said. “It’s amazing. It’s not surprising to us, but them it’s surprising.”
Waypoint Crossfit, located at 7402 Myers Lane in Gig Harbor, offers 10 different monthly membership packages, which range from $89 to $145 per month. The memberships are offered in four-, eight- and 12-month contracts.
“We want them to at least give it four months,” Aldrige said. “Our goal isn’t to get people to sign up, and then we just leave them. We’ll find you if you don’t show up — we’ll call or email you. The goal becomes getting them to get here multiple times a week. Once people come in, they just don’t want to leave.”
New members receive a free one-on-one, hour-long intro workout with a trainer. Those interested can email Waypoint at king@waypointcrossfit.com or call 253-432-0711.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
