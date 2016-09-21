Washington State Fair displays unique collections at Hobby Hall

Students with the Early Act Club at Maple Lawn Elementary School in Sumner presented a Belonging Bench for future students to use on the playground. When students feel lonely or don’t have anyone to play with, they can go sit on the bench, and someone from the Early Act Club or another student will invite them to play.
Chris Demarest is working at the Puyallup Public Library as its artist in residence, and currently in the midst of his latest installment of his portrait tour for the library’s upcoming Festival of Books.