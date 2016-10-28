Sumner defeats Emerald Ridge in overtime 49-42

Emerald Ridge’s Andrew Boston (9) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sumner's Tre Weed (7) celebrates after running back an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter. Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sumner's Connor Wedington (5) rushes in the second quarter. Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Emerald Ridge's Levi Sweem (11) can't pull in a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sumner's Tyson Rainwater (6) runs after a catch in the first quarter. Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Emerald Ridge's Marvin Williams Jr. (1) defends a pass intended for Sumner's Tre Weed (7). Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sumner's Tre Weed (7) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter. Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sumner Head Coach Keith Ross reacts after a play in the second quarter. Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
A swarm of Sumner defenders tackle Emerald Ridge's Drew Symmons (19). Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Emerald Ridge's Logan Skoda (12) passes in the second quarter. Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Emerald Ridge's Drew Symmons (19) evades a tackle from Sumner's Jake Popejoy (22). Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Sumner's Connor Wedington (5) can't quite pull in a touchdown pass in the second quarter. Emerald Ridge High School played Sumner High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com