Record-setting seasons from Coleman, Carder lift Cougars to 1A Nisqually League championship

Cascade Christian continued its torrid pace through league as the fifth-ranked Cougars shut out Port Townsend to capture the 1A Nisqually League title Saturday night at Sunset Chev Stadium.
The game was never in doubt as Cascade Christian outpaced second-place Port Townsend, 42-0, from start to finish as the Cougars captured their fourth consecutive Nisqually League title.
“That’s always one of the goals. When you win the league title, you know you’re going in to the playoffs,” Cascade Christian coach Randy Davis said. “We challenged our boys and they really stepped up to a very good team over there.”
Do-it-all running back Tyquan Coleman (155 all-purpose yards) finished with 116 rushing yards with two total touchdowns. Coleman now has 28 total touchdowns on the season, breaking Charlie Velling’s school record of 27.
“The coaches put a good game plan together this week, and we came out and performed,” said Coleman, who also added a 60-yard interception return for a score.
Cascade Christian receiver Austin Carder (117 yards on five receptions) set a team single-season record with 926 yards. He has 1,582 yards in his career and is only 103 yards away from Jake Archer’s (1,685, 2010) career record at Cascade Christian.
The win secures Cascade Christian (9-0, 6-0) a home playoff meeting against the winner of next week’s District 1 winner-to-state game between Sultan (6-3, 3-3) and Mount Baker (9-0, 6-0).
The last time Port Townsend (6-3, 5-1) and Cascade Christian met was three years ago (58-22, 2013), the last time the league was expanded.
That Cascade Christian team ended up reaching the semifinals before losing to Mount Baker in overtime, 31-28, ending the Cougars’ state hopes.
“Definitely winning the league title was one of our goals coming in,” said Zackery Bartolome, who was a freshman on that team that reached the semifinals three years ago. “It’s cool being able to be a senior now, and show what the young guys what it is to be a leader.”
Bartolome finished with 68 yards on with a team-high of 14 carries and three rushing touchdowns.
Like three years ago, this Cascade Christian team relies heavy on a young core of skill players, led by freshman quarterback Parker Johnson.
As the season has gone on, the young gunslinger has become more confident in the huddle, often displaying an arm that had Davis have high hopes for his young signal caller.
“He’s become confident in the guys around him,” said Austin Carder, who finished with 117 yards on five receptions. “He trusts we’ll go make the plays if he throws it to his receivers or his backs.”
Johnson finished 13 for 19 passing for 221 yards and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Coleman in the third.
“My confidence has grown a lot over the season,” Johnson said. “I have a good amount of yards, so that boosted my confidence.”
And having players like Coleman and Carder around has to boost the confidence for the young quarterback, even just a little.
“It really does,” Johnson added.
Cascade Christian might get a boost over the next couple of weeks as Madden Tobeck (ankle) is set to return within the next two weeks, and Evan Patrick might make a surprise return from a broken collarbone suffered in the second game of the season.
“We can’t look past Coupeville, and we have to make sure we stay healthy going into the playoffs,” Davis said.
Cascade Christian closes out the regular season at Coupeville (3-5, 2-4) next Friday.
