Local swimmers qualify for state after WCD 3 meet

Many of the local high school girls swimmers competed in the West Central District 3 meet at Curtis High over the weekend, with several locals qualifying for the state meet. Below is a brief list of those who qualified for state this year. All results are from the district meet.
The Sumner girls swim team finished in third place (249 points) in the team standings behind district champion Curtis (326) and second-place Kentridge (252).
Class 4A
Emerald Ridge: Mackenna Hayes in 50 free (fourth; 25.34 seconds) and 100 free (55.85).
Puyallup: Kacey Kiuchi in 200 free (first; 1:55.59) and backstoke (57.68); Gabi Dunayski in 100 free (sixth, 56.66); Tabitha Messineo in backstroke (sixth, 1:12.15); 200 medley relay (Kiuchi, Messineo, Dunayski and Jenna Fitzsimmons) second, 1:54.41; 200 free relay (Sara Anderson, Messineo, Kaitlyn Liu, Fitzsimmons) fifth, 1:47.28; 400 free relay (Anderson, Chelsea Kegans, Dunayski, Kiuchi) second, 3:47.66.
Rogers: 200 free relay (Rebecca Patterson, Mady Fifield, Mackenzie Hill, Natalie Hert) eighth, 2:03.61; 400 free relay (Hert, Hill, Patterson, Brynley Shakespeare) seventh, 4:01.90; Wild card: 200 medley relay (Shakespeare, Hill, Sophia Ko, Hert) sixth, 1:47.94; Hill for 100 butterfly (eighth, 1:04.86); Hert for 50 free (eighth, 26.43).
Sumner: Mikaele Miele in the 200 free (second, 1:56.58), 500 free (first, 5:15.59); Emma Huynh in the 50 free (fifth, 25.47), 100 free (third, 55.14); McKenna Webster in diving (first, 403.8 points); Michael Ann Wilson in the 200 IM (fifth, 2:18.29), backstroke (second, 1:00.68); Marin Wilson in the 200 free (seventh, 2:07.47), 500 free (sixth, 5:33.95); Olivia Castro in the 200 free (seventh, 2:05.10), backstroke (fifth, 1:01.91); Miranda Wojciechowicz in the 500 free (eighth, 5:42.50); 200 free relay (Michael Ann Wilson, Marin Wilson, Miele, Huynh) fourth, 1:55.70; 200 free relay (Huynh, Castro, Michael Ann Wilson, Miele) second, 1:42.95.
Class 3A
Bonney Lake: Madison Crinklaw; Adriana Hernandez-Tobon; Kailyn Fleeman; Shelby Welfringer; 200 medley relay (Welfringer, Jerica Sapp, Fleeman, Heather Haugen); 200 free relay (Welfringer, Haugen, Mikayla Fasoli, Fleeman); 400 free relay (Crinklaw, Fasoli, Sapp, Hernandez-Tobon).
