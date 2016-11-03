Local state meet qualifiers for cross country

Many of the local high school cross country runners competed in the Westside Classic district meet over the weekend, with several locals qualifying for state. Below is a brief list of those who qualified for the state meet this year.
Class 4A
Emerald Ridge: Boys – Lance Slichko, Drew Hovde; Girls – Emma Bates, Hannah Sheerer, Emma Colley; Puyallup: Boys – Colin Monaghan, Andrew Oslin; Girls – Rachel Kastama, Sarah Kastama; Rogers: Boys – Aiden Smith; Girls – Maddie Egan; Sumner: Boys – Joel Mott; Girls – Dash Penney, Emma Sjolund.
Class 3A
Bonney Lake: Boys – Mykel Fisher, William Glick, Logan Free, Aspen Weddle, Allen Fletcher, Billy Roubrough, Cayan Dibble, Colten Graham, Max Lea.
Comments