Painted rocks in Sumner spread smiles

Follow along as Kendra, Jesse and Lily Haeder hide painted rocks around Sumner in order to encourage people to go outside.
Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Puyallup: News

Marriage proposal at Sumner Cemetery

Joe Barnes got down on one knee at the Sumner Cemetery to proposal to his girlfriend of six years, Kristi Giste. Giste's father passed away in 2011, and her mother passed away last year. Both were put to rest at the Sumner Cemetery. Barnes knew it would mean a lot of to Giste to be surrounded by those she loves, and invited 17 friends to surprise Giste at the proposal on Oct. 2.

