Puyallup survives opening thriller against Sumner 57-55

Puyallup’s Madison Salisbury (24) puts up a shot through multiple Sumner defenders in the first quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Puyallup’s Ava Edmonds (30) looks to shoot while defended by Sumner’s Joy Mahnken (21) in the first quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Sumner’s Joy Mahnken (21) puts up a shot through heavy defense in the first quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Sumner’s Abby Burns (2) puts up a shot in the second quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Sumner’s Kaitlyn Clark (33) pulls in a rebound away from Puyallup’s Ava Edmonds (30) in the first quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Sumner’s Joy Mahnken (21) puts up a shot through heavy defense in the second quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Puyallup’s Rachael Allen (40) and Sumner’s Malia Barnby (24) fight for possession in the second quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Players collide in pursuit of a rebound in the third quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Puyallup’s Madison Salisbury (24) and Destiny Conerly (5) break up a shot attempt by Sumner’s Kelsey Bell (12) in the second quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Sumner’s Joy Mahnken (21) gets a steal from Puyallup’s Athena Taylor in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Sumner players celebrate a basket in the fourth quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Sumner’s Kaitlyn Clark (33) looks to pass in the fourth quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Puyallup’s Chloe Chilcott (20) fights for possession with Sumner’s Abby Burns (2) in the final minute of the game. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a basketball game at Sumner High School in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, December 2, 2016.
