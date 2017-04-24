Former owner of Bradley Lake Park property to turn 100 years old

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Should landmark status for Tacoma’s Cushman Substation include its interior? Pause 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 1:24 Seahawks may find UWs Budda Baker a good fit 1:08 Seahawks draft picks are replacements for aging stars 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 1:40 Picking the 2017 NFL draft with a Tacoma bent 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Longtime Puyallup resident Irene Bradley will turn 100 in May and city is planning to help throw a birthday party in her honor. She and her husband, Ward, used to own the land which became the 59-acre Bradley Lake Park before the city bought it in 1997. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com