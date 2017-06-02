Cuban immigrant says teaching in Puyallup has been ‘most rewarding’
After a combined 40 years of teaching in the Puyallup School District, Carol and Ned Randolph, who've been married for 15 years, will retire in June. Carol teaches at Maplewood Elementary and Ned at Shaw Road Elementary.
Tyler Hemstreetthemstreet@gateline.com
