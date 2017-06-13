Central Pierce Fire & Rescue acquires new rig for fighting fires

The 2007 KME tractor-drawn aerial response vehicle is the first of its kind for Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.
Puyallup icon Irene Bradley on turning 100

Longtime Puyallup resident Irene Bradley will turn 100 in May and city is planning to help throw a birthday party in her honor. She and her husband, Ward, used to own the land which became the 59-acre Bradley Lake Park before the city bought it in 1997.

Camping for free Chick-fil-A

People gathered at Chick-fil-A in Puyallup Wednesday in order to camp out for the opening of the store. Some had arrived as early as 5:15 in the morning in order to get one of the 100 gift cards the franchise said it would be giving away at 6 a.m. Thursday.

