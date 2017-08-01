Pierce County Officer named Resource Officer of the Year

0:58 UW coach Chris Petersen: "We are really interested in the next two weeks as a coaching staff" Pause

2:40 Rookie Shaquill Griffin on getting help from Seahawks star Richard Sherman

0:47 Tacoma’s oldest primate celebrates his 50th birthday

2:30 Thomas S. Potts sentenced for two homicides

2:06 Mountain lion stares down SLO County hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra

0:43 Amazon has a job that fits your life right now

1:08 Moving the Puyallup River Bridge in one piece

3:07 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on status of Frank Clark, Malik McDowell, Germain Ifedi

0:48 Groundbreaking ceremony for Marriott Yareton hotel