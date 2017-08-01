Pierce County Officer named Resource Officer of the Year

Pierce County officer Jeff Papen won the Washington State School Safety Resource Officer of the Year Award. Papen has worked as a resource officer for ten years. He works as a resource officer at the Puyallup School District.
Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Puyallup icon Irene Bradley on turning 100

Puyallup: News

Puyallup icon Irene Bradley on turning 100

Longtime Puyallup resident Irene Bradley will turn 100 in May and city is planning to help throw a birthday party in her honor. She and her husband, Ward, used to own the land which became the 59-acre Bradley Lake Park before the city bought it in 1997.