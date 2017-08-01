Pierce County Officer named Resource Officer of the Year
Pierce County officer Jeff Papen won the Washington State School Safety Resource Officer of the Year Award. Papen has worked as a resource officer for ten years. He works as a resource officer at the Puyallup School District.
Joshua Bessexjbessex@gateline.com
More Videos
1:08
Pierce County Officer named Resource Officer of the Year
0:39
Indoor fitness trail at South Hill Mall encourages shoppers to get active
1:30
Commuters in Sumner to get new parking option
1:04
Why it costs $50,000 to paint the Meeker Mansion
1:12
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue acquires new rig for fighting fires
1:15
Puyallup girl prepares for Lil' Miss Meeker
2:22
Cuban immigrant says teaching in Puyallup has been ‘most rewarding’
0:39
A 109th birthday song for Gertrude 'Ella' Ellison
1:08
Puyallup High students protest 'sexist' dress code
1:30
New executive director welcomes you to Helping Hand House
0:56
Puyallup girl sees her future at Aviation Day
0:53
Puyallup teacher first in state to reach Hall of Fame
After a combined 40 years of teaching in the Puyallup School District, Carol and Ned Randolph, who've been married for 25 years, will retire in June. Carol teaches at Maplewood Elementary and Ned at Shaw Road Elementary.
Longtime Puyallup resident Irene Bradley will turn 100 in May and city is planning to help throw a birthday party in her honor. She and her husband, Ward, used to own the land which became the 59-acre Bradley Lake Park before the city bought it in 1997.