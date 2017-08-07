Local artists aim to ‘unify’ Puyallup community at annual Arts in the Park event

Every year, Puyallup-area resident Jim Martinson takes his potter’s wheel to Pioneer Park in Puyallup as part of Arts in the Park.
But it’s not Martinson who plans to use it.
“I like to get people behind the potter’s wheel and get their hands dirty,” Martinson said.
There’s something about being creative that just makes you feel good. It’s also a universal communication. You can come from very many walks of life and still appreciate art. It’s a unifying activity.
Becky Condra, chair of the education committee for Arts Downtown
The annual Arts in the Park, hosted by Arts Downtown and the Puyallup Main Street Association, was launched in 2007 with the goal of getting community members more involved in the arts.
Becky Condra, chair of the education committee for Arts Downtown, said that creating art has the power to unite communities.
“There’s something about being creative that just makes you feel good,” Condra said. “It’s also a universal communication. You can come from very many walks of life and still appreciate art. It’s a unifying activity.”
There’s something about being creative that just makes you feel good. It’s also a universal communication. You can come from very many walks of life and still appreciate art. It’s a unifying activity.
Becky Condra, chair of the education committee for Arts Downtown
That’s why ten booths that will appear during the Farmers Market on Saturday (Aug. 12) will not only be featuring local artists selling their work, but encouraging community members to get involved in making their own art.
At one of those booths will be Jim Martinson and his pottery creations. An artist for 45 years, Martinson first became involved in pottery in the 1970s while working in a plywood mill in Anacortes.
“We started making pottery and going around to the arts and crafts festivals,” Martinson said. “I’ve been doing it off and on since then.”
Martinson’s work has appeared in numerous galleries, including the Washington State History Museum. He’s also an event photographer for the Puyallup Historical Society and is helping out at the Washington State Fair’s International Exhibition of Photography this year.
Aside from trying their hands at pottery, event-goers can sculpt, draw on sketch pads and work with chalk for Chalk the Walk in front of the Puyallup Public Library. A “Kids Make It” table will allow kids to create crowns and helicopters.
There will also be performances by the Asia-Pacific Cultural Center at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the stage in Pioneer Park. Audiences will be encouraged to learn how to dance along.
“(We want) to make ourselves more visible to the community, and to give back to the community,” said Condra about Arts Downtown.
Arts in the Park will be held during the Puyallup Farmers Market between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 12) at Pioneer Park, 330 S. Meridian. The event is sponsored by DM Disposal, Korum and Evergreen Law.
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
Arts in the Park
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 12)
Where: Pioneer Park, 330 S. Meridian
Comments