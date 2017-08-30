More Videos

  Puyallup School debuts its new look

    Shaw Road Elementary in Puyallup unveiled its new 12-classroom expansion and building improvement project on the same day that Hunt Elementary broke ground for a nearly identical project. The expansions are part of an ongoing effort to reduce class sizes in the Puyallup School District, said Chief Operations Officer Mario Casello.

Tony Overman toverman@thenewstribune.com