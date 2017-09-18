More Videos

Pete Carroll: Seahawks will be challenged by Titans' blitzing, pressure on O-line 2:02

Pete Carroll: Seahawks will be challenged by Titans' blitzing, pressure on O-line

Pause
A look inside Tacoma's Weyerhaeuser mansion 3:33

A look inside Tacoma's Weyerhaeuser mansion

‘Garbage juice’ polluting Graham creek, suit says 0:57

‘Garbage juice’ polluting Graham creek, suit says

Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments 1:38

Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club 0:16

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club

Man killed when car hits train in Tacoma 0:26

Man killed when car hits train in Tacoma

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 10:15

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win 1:02

Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win

Pete Carroll says status of Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham is unknown — more after SF win 2:36

Pete Carroll says status of Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham is unknown — more after SF win

UW linebacker Keishawn Bierria on being a senior leader: 'It is my job to bring the energy.' 0:34

UW linebacker Keishawn Bierria on being a senior leader: 'It is my job to bring the energy.'

  • 'It's become home.' Park swing dedicated to Puyallup couple

    The city of Puyallup dedicated Veterans Park’s new swing bench to Bob and Diane Kastama, who were instrumental in creating Veterans Park and the Riverwalk Trail.

'It's become home.' Park swing dedicated to Puyallup couple

The city of Puyallup dedicated Veterans Park’s new swing bench to Bob and Diane Kastama, who were instrumental in creating Veterans Park and the Riverwalk Trail.
Allison Needles allisonneedles@puyallupherald.com
Puyallup school debuts its new look

Puyallup Herald

Puyallup school debuts its new look

Shaw Road Elementary in Puyallup unveiled its new 12-classroom expansion and building improvement project on the same day that Hunt Elementary broke ground for a nearly identical project. The expansions are part of an ongoing effort to reduce class sizes in the Puyallup School District, said Chief Operations Officer Mario Casello.