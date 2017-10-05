A perfect job in the ‘place I love’: Puyallup's new crime prevention coordinator says

Shaw Road Elementary in Puyallup unveiled its new 12-classroom expansion and building improvement project on the same day that Hunt Elementary broke ground for a nearly identical project. The expansions are part of an ongoing effort to reduce class sizes in the Puyallup School District, said Chief Operations Officer Mario Casello.
Pierce County officer Jeff Papen won the Washington State School Safety Resource Officer of the Year Award. Papen has worked as a resource officer for ten years. He works as a resource officer at the Puyallup School District.
After a combined 40 years of teaching in the Puyallup School District, Carol and Ned Randolph, who've been married for 25 years, will retire in June. Carol teaches at Maplewood Elementary and Ned at Shaw Road Elementary.