More Videos

Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend' 1:29

Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend'

Pause
Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 2:15

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Deputy shoots at stolen vehicle after driver rams patrol car 0:18

Deputy shoots at stolen vehicle after driver rams patrol car

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Nowell, Carter recap what they say in UW’s win over Cal 0:58

Nowell, Carter recap what they say in UW’s win over Cal

Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session 1:00

Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session

Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House 1:13

Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy 0:43

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

  • Red Apple Market in Sumner is demolished

    The grocery store was closed in 2006 and has served as a parking lot ever since — first for city staff, then last year as a reserved commuter parking lot.

Red Apple Market in Sumner is demolished

The grocery store was closed in 2006 and has served as a parking lot ever since — first for city staff, then last year as a reserved commuter parking lot.
Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Puyallup school debuts its new look

Puyallup Herald

Puyallup school debuts its new look

Shaw Road Elementary in Puyallup unveiled its new 12-classroom expansion and building improvement project on the same day that Hunt Elementary broke ground for a nearly identical project. The expansions are part of an ongoing effort to reduce class sizes in the Puyallup School District, said Chief Operations Officer Mario Casello.