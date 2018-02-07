Girl Scouts build Little Free Library, ask community to help watch over it

From left, Madelyn Mann, Ashleigh Ladely, Maia Newell, Ashlynn Sutton, Abbie Sutton, Amari Lewis, Kyla Rodrick, Isabelle Tague, Kavindra Shah, Trishna Shah and Leela Shah are members of Puyallup Girl Scout Troop #59690. In January, they installed a Little Free Library in Wildwood Park. Kristin Tague Courtesy