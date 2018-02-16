Demolition, clean-up planned for vacant property on Meeker Mansion

After sitting vacant for years, signs and fences appeared around the old dry cleaners on the Meeker Mansion property this month.
By the beginning of March, it’s to be demolished, Puyallup Historical Society president Andy Anderson said.
It’s a longtime coming, he added.
“When you say how long have I been tapping my foot? Since the first of April 1993,” said Anderson, who joined the society that year.
The demolition is estimated to cost between $20,000 and $30,000 and expected between Feb. 19 and March 2.
The building, approximately 36 feet by 70 feet, was used as a dry cleaners, Fairway Cleaner, since 1969. Before that, the property belonged to various businesses, including an A&W root beer drive-In in the early 1960s, according to research conducted by former Puyallup Historical Society president Bob Minnich.
The Meeker Mansion contracted with previous property owner Cornforth-Campbell in the early 2000s to “buy a clean piece of property” at the dry cleaners site.
“So while it is ours, they still have the responsibility to clean it,” Anderson said.
The building is currently sitting on 10 feet of contaminated soil that needs to be removed and is part of the demolition process.
“They’ll dig the holes, remove contaminated materials, replace them, dig over the top and life goes on,” Anderson said.
The demolition is estimated to cost between $20,000 and $30,000 and expected between Feb. 19 and March 2, said Farallon Consulting project engineer Margaret Oscilia.
Soil underneath 3rd Street is also contaminated. The effort to remove that soil will be a summer project. The road is anticipated to be closed for a short time.
“We’re working with the city to help reduce any impacts on traffic as much as possible,” Oscilia said. “We’re definitely aware of the schedule of the fair...We’re trying to get this done as quickly as possible and we’re working closely with Andy and the city so they can move on with their plans with the property.”
Those plans might not come to fruition for several years, but they’ve been in the minds of members of the Puyallup Historical Society for years.
“The long-term thing would be to look at building a building there and turning it into storage and a little museum space,” Anderson said.
The idea was part of Centennial Park, a concept developed by the historical society in the 1980s and brought to life through design work by a Meeker Mansion architect. The plan included the creation of a public plaza, farmers market space and a two-story building that would house the Meeker wagon on the first floor and have temperature and humidity-controlled storage for documents on the second floor.
Right now, documents are stored in the Meeker Mansion and can be difficult for the public to access.
“The problem with storing everything that belongs to the history of the community on the third floor of the mansion is that we’ve had three arson fires already,” Anderson said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had one, thank goodness.”
After demolition and clean-up of the site, storage units will be placed on the footprint of the property until agencies confirm the contaminated materials are gone. That could take around three to five years.
“There is some long-term groundwater monitoring that occurs to make sure that it’s stabilizing and that the remediation was successful,” Oscilia said.
If everything goes as planned, the site should be paved over by late summer, Anderson said.
After that, it’s about raising funds for a new building, which could cost tens of thousands of dollars.
“That gives us time to firm up our plans and start raising some serious money,” Anderson said.
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
