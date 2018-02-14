Voters approve Puyallup, Sumner levies in early election results

Voters approved Puyallup School District’s replacement levy at the Special Election on Tuesday, according to unofficial Pierce County election results.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the four-year Educational Programs and Operations Replacement Levy passed with 15,492 (69.31 percent) “yes” votes and 6,859 (30.69 percent) “no” votes.
“We appreciate the gracious and generous support from our community,” Puyallup superintendent Tim Yeomans said in a press release. “We will continue to be good stewards of the dollars entrusted to us. Our primary mission will be to continue improvement of instruction, student growth, and achievement. Passage of the levy will allow us to provide that support over the next four years of operation.”
The levy replaces the existing four-year levy that was approved by Puyallup voters in 2014, and funds day-to-day programs and operations in the district, including staffing and co-curricular activities. The levy accounts for 19 percent of the operating budget.
Never miss a local story.
Voters also approved Sumner School District’s Educational Programs and Operations Replacement Levy with 4,651 “yes” votes (57.55 percent) and 3,430 “no” votes (42.45 percent). The Instructional Technology Improvements Replacement Levy also passed with 4,652 “yes” votes (57.54 percent) and 3,433 “no” votes (42.46 percent).
Results will be certified by the Pierce County Auditor’s Office on Feb. 23. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/levyresults.
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
Comments