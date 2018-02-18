Kidnapped, shot and left for dead, woman survives to tell tale

In 2003, Erica Myron was robbed at her Arizona home, kidnapped and shot multiple times. The 35-year-old survived but was paralyzed from the waist down. She moved to Puyallup in 2012 and her inspiring story of recovery and rebirth recently earned her a Transforming Lives Award from the Washington State Association of College Trustees.