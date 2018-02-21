She was kidnapped, shot and paralyzed. Now, this Pierce College Puyallup student is embracing life — and education

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:59 Kidnapped, shot and left for dead, woman survives to tell tale Pause 1:42 Teachers battle on hardwood to benefit McCartney family 1:23 Girl’s essay on why Puyallup is special wins contest 3:21 Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple 0:50 Red Apple Market in Sumner is demolished 1:14 Hard to be a Grinch at this post office 0:54 Farmland guaranteed long life after Land Trust protection 3:37 New elementary school breaks ground in Tehaleh in Sumner 2:16 He did not have time for fear, said D-day veteran 1:47 Robots poised roll as Puyallup students prep for MakerFest Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In 2003, Erica Myron was robbed at her Arizona home, kidnapped and shot multiple times. The 35-year-old survived but was paralyzed from the waist down. She moved to Puyallup in 2012 and her inspiring story of recovery and rebirth recently earned her a Transforming Lives Award from the Washington State Association of College Trustees.

