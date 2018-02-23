Late president of Puyallup Historical Society given lifetime achievement award

Wes Perkinson, center, treasurer of the Pierce County Heritage League, presents the Posthumous Lifetime Achievement for Heritage Preservation to the late Bob Minnich, former Puyallup Historical Society president who died in June. Minnich’s siblings, Sam Minnich, left, and Liz Anderson accepted the award on his behalf at the annual Heritage League meeting on Feb. 3 at the Washington State History Museum. Jim Martinson Courtesy