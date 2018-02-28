Girl Scouts make first aid kits for homeless in Puyallup

When it came time for a local group of Girl Scout Juniors to achieve their Bronze Award — a troop project — they decided to teach younger Girl Scouts about first aid.
But they didn’t stop there.
They also knew about the local homeless issue in Puyallup and wanted to do what they could to help.
“They don’t have all the medicine and stuff that they need,” said 11-year-old Rachel Rowland, one of the Girl Scouts from Troop #44075 leading the project.
Never miss a local story.
So on Feb. 23, the troop gathered more than 30 Girl Scout Brownies to help them make first aid kits to donate to the Puyallup Police Department.
30Girl Scouts
70 first aid kits
“They will make two kits — one to keep themselves, and one to give to the police for the homeless,” 11-year-old Girl Scout McKenzie Heeb said.
“If they get hurt or something, if they get a cut, they don’t have to go to the hospital for it,” 11-year-old Girl Scout Maya Potts said.
Heeb, Rowland, Potts and 10-year-old Sydney Oren first contacted the Puyallup Police Department about the first aid kits with help from troop leader and Puyallup High School Spanish teacher Michelle Heeb and assistant troop leader Gina Oren.
The officers were happy to take the kits to distribute to those experiencing homelessness in the community, they said.
The first aid kits contain adhesive bandages, hand sanitizer, lip balm, gloves, Tylenol, Benadryl, gauze and antibiotic ointment and are made out of old Crystal Light containers. On the back of the kit is a sticker that lists emergency numbers.
The troop was sponsored by local businesses and organizations to purchase the materials. The Puyallup Freemasons donated the Masonic Lodge in Puyallup for the event.
The kits can provide basic toiletries that people experiencing homelessness might not have access to, Puyallup community outreach officer Jeff Bennett said.
I think it shows goodwill from organizations like this.
Jeff Bennett, community outreach officer for the Puyallup Police Department
“I think it shows goodwill from organizations like this,” Bennett said at the event.
The troop named the event “U-BE-FAB,” or “Unbreakable Brownies First Aid Badge.” Along with making the kits, the younger Girl Scouts learned basic first aid from the help of local medical professionals.
Michelle Windish, a registered nurse who works at Kalles Junior High, was there to answer questions about healthy and safety.
“It’s never too early to learn about your health,” she said.
It’s never too early to learn about your health... It’s important that they can feel empowered to do something or help in some way.
Michelle Windish, registered nurse at Kalles Junior High
In light of recent national events, such as school shootings, it can be empowering for students to know what to do in emergency situations. Even being able to report injuries is helpful, Windish said.
“It’s important that they can feel empowered to do something or help in some way,” she said.
Volunteers from Puyallup High School’s Health Occupations Students of America club taught the Girl Scouts how to tend to injuries such as sprained ankles and how to clean and bandage cuts.
“It’s really nice for them to get exposed to health care opportunities at that age because it can encourage them to explore healthcare careers,” club member Ruby Sandhu said.
By the end of the night, roughly 70 first aid kits were made. Half of them will be given to the Puyallup Police Department to be distributed.
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
Comments