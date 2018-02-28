Puyallup residents bring fundraiser to Hoquiam for fallen Pierce County deputy

Runners and walkers braved the snow on Feb. 18 in Hoquiam to raise money for the family of Deputy Daniel McCartney, the Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed responding to a robbery in Frederickson in January.
And it was two Puyallup residents who brought the event to the city. Kim Field and Amy Wertz, founders of All Things Fun Sports in Puyallup, wanted to host an event there. All Things Fun Sports is a Puyallup-area company that brings the fun of recreational sports events to communities across the state.
McCartney first began his career in law enforcement at the Hoquiam Police Department in 2008.
“He was a huge part of that community and there was a number of events (in the South Sound) but nothing to support them down there,” Field said.
There were more than 250 people who participated in the Gone but Not Forgotten 5K Run/Walk at the Hoquiam Police Department on Feb. 18. The event raised more than $4,500 for the McCartney family.
“We at All Things Fun Sports support our community, first responders and law enforcement,” Field said. “We are fortunate to have great community sponsors with Awards Unlimited on South Hill, South Sound Running, Safeway (in Puyallup) and the Vitamin Shoppe. Without them, we couldn’t (have) had the success we had.”
Field and Wertz also thanked the city of Hoquiam, 8th Street Ale House, House Brothers and PNW Printworks.
