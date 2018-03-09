Candlelight vigil remembers Bonney Lake police officer and veteran

Northwood Elementary School Principal Melanie Helle said she both sad and excited about the new building. Helle attended the school from kindergarten to sixth grade, and she is excited about the growth she has seen.
In 2003, Erica Myron was robbed at her Arizona home, kidnapped and shot multiple times. The 35-year-old survived but was paralyzed from the waist down. She moved to Puyallup in 2012 and her inspiring story of recovery and rebirth recently earned her a Transforming Lives Award from the Washington State Association of College Trustees.