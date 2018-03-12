A flag was added to the bronze Veterans Memorial in Puyallup's Pioneer Park. The statue depicts a soldier bending down to help a comrade. Beneath is an inscription that reads “Remember the Fallen.”
Puyallup Herald

City accepting orders for engraved memorial bricks in Pioneer Park

Herald news services

March 12, 2018 07:00 AM

The city of Puyallup is now accepting orders for the Puyallup Veteran’s Memorial Brick program.

The community has the opportunity to memorialize military veterans with an engraved brick at the Puyallup Veteran’s Memorial in Pioneer Park. The memorial, installed on Memorial Day in 2002, depicts a soldier with his hand extended. At the bottom of the memorial, a bronze plaque lists names of those from Puyallup who have lost their lives in service.

Orders are being taken through March 30.

To submit an order, visit cityofpuyallup.org, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 253-841-5480 or visit city hall at 333 S. Meridian.

