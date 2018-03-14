Love coffee? Love local art? Check out this new art show in Puyallup

The public is invited to come drink coffee and view artwork of local students Sunday (March 18) at Thr3e Coffee in Puyallup.
This is the first year that members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Puyallup are hosting the Puyallup High School Arts Open House and Benefit for PHS students.
“This has been an idea that's been brewing for a year or two,” said Puyallup resident Joelle Csuha, who attends Immanuel Lutheran. “Really the goal is just to be able to shine a spotlight on the artistic talents of Puyallup students in a variety of formats.”
Joelle Csuha, organizer of the art show
From paintings to ceramics, 3D printing to photography and music performances, students will showcase their favorite pieces.
The show will also be collecting donations to support art programs at Puyallup High School, including the creation of a school art gallery.
Puyallup High School seniors Haley Keizur, Alexis Olsen and Hannah LaVergne are helping organize the event. While student art is displayed in the hallways at school, the public can’t always view it, Keizur said.
“I think (the event) is a good opportunity to let them show their (art), because a lot of times it doesn’t talked about,” she said.
LaVergne hopes to contribute to the show a photograph that she took of one of her friends for a ballet production they both participated in.
“I hope this event helps PHS students by offering them an opportunity to showcase their talent in a way they may have never been given before,” she said. “We aim to celebrate students and their artistic accomplishments, so that fine art courses can continue to be offered, with plenty of resources, at the high school.”
Hannah LaVergne, PHS senior
PHS junior Alicia Brownlee is submitting several pieces of her work in ceramics for the art show. Brownlee, who first started ceramics in the eighth grade, continued it as a hobby. She’s also a barista at Thr3e Coffee.
“It’s a good thing to get my artwork out there,” she said, adding that it can be helpful for artists who are shy about sharing their work.
Csuha would like to continue the show next year.
“The heart behind it is a way to reach out and make those connections with the students,” she said.
The event is free to attend 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 at Thr3e Coffee, 202 7th St. SW, Puyallup. Thr3e Coffee is a self-sustaining coffee shop and an outreach ministry of Immanuel Lutheran Church next door. It’s located across the street from Puyallup High School.
PHS Arts Open House and Benefit
When: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 18
Where: Thr3e Coffee, 202 7th St. SW, Puyallup 98371
