‘Siblings’ sculpture the newest permanent addition to Puyallup’s public art collection

Pioneer Park in Puyallup is full of pieces of artwork, thanks to the work of the all-volunteer nonprofit Arts Downtown.
But there’s one sculpture in particular that’s the newest addition to the city’s permanent works.
“We chose ‘Siblings’ because it’s sophisticated, it’s beautiful, it’s meaningful,” Arts Downtown David DeGroot said.
‘Siblings,” a bronze statue, was created by 73-year-old Olinka Broadfoot. Born in the Czech Republic, Broadfoot moved to the United States in the 1970s and currently lives in Gresham, Oregon.
She made the trip to Puyallup last week to be recognized with an artist reception at the City Council meeting.
“It made me really happy that this piece had a home,” Broadfoot said.
Broadfoot started sculpting when she was 16 years old, but was painting before that. Her mother took her to a symposium for sculptures when she was young and it got her interested. When she tried it, she found she loved it.
“I don’t want to do anything but art,” she said. “It’s the only thing I know how to do.”
Now, Broadfoot estimates she’s created a thousand paintings and sculptures. It takes her several months to complete a piece, including “Siblings.” The pieces features four bronze figures that are physically attached to one another.
“I was inspired (to create “Siblings) by how we’re connected,” Broadfoot said. “We’re all connected one way or another.”
She hopes that when others look at the piece, they’ll be reminded of the family and friends they’re connected to.
The piece first made its appearance in Puyallup three years ago as part of Arts Downtown’s rotating art gallery. In December, it was purchased for $16,500 by Arts Downtown and was reinstalled last month in Pioneer Park across from the library.
Last week, it was officially donated to the city of Puyallup to become a permanent piece of Puyallup’s public art collection.
“It’s a wonderful addition to the collection,” DeGroot said. “Really right in the heart of the park.”
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
