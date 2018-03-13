Community to host candle lighting to remember Bonney Lake student Camron Cozzi

Bonney Lake High School senior Camron Cozzi died around 11 p.m. Saturday night after a two-year battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a type of brain tumor that is inoperable.
It was his 18th birthday.
“It is with deep regret to inform all of our family, friends and supporters, our amazing son Camron Cozzi, earned his angel wings last night and has gone to heaven to join the Lord...On his 18th birthday and after pleading with him for hours to just let go, Camron finally took his last breath here on earth,” Paul Cozzi, Camron’s father, wrote on Facebook Sunday.
Cozzi was diagnosed with DIPG in 2015 at 15 years old, after being monitored for a concussion he suffered during lacrosse practice. There’s a zero-percent survival rate for those with DIPG, but friends, family and community members rallied around him.
Never miss a local story.
“It’s a hard cancer that nobody in history has beat,” Cozzi said in a 2016 interview with The Puyallup Herald. “I try to stay positive because your mind can (affect) your body.”
Earlier this year, Sumner High School held a 12th Annual Benefits Night in support of Cozzi, raising more than $50,000.
The community is holding a candle lighting for Cozzi at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 14) at Bonney Lake High School in honor of Camron. All who wish to show support are welcome.
In lieu of flowers or food, the Cozzi family requested donations to Angel Wings Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists individuals and families in need and that in part raises money for cancer research. For more information, visit angelwingsfdn.org.
“He was the most amazing son to Cyndi and I and brother to Jordon...The pain of his loss is severe but I’m comforted in knowing he is in a much better place,” Paul Cozzi wrote. “You will never leave me Camron as you have made me what I am today and I will forever carry you in my heart. Till I see you again buddy, please know that my love for you is deep, as deep as the heavens are beautiful. As beautiful as a son you were to Mom and I.”
Come and support Cam this Wednesday at BLHS please share, all schools are welcome pic.twitter.com/LJ6bdFHA8T— Maria Rink (@mariarink9) March 12, 2018
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
Comments