Community to host candle lighting to remember Bonney Lake student Camron Cozzi

Sumner High School boys basketball coach Jake Jackson with Bonney Lake student Camron Cozzi at Bonney Lake High School in 2016. The first annual Professional Speaker Series hosted by Jackson supported Cozzi, who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a type of brain tumor that is inoperable, in December 2015. Cozzi died on March 10, 2018, on his 18th birthday. Joshua Bessex Staff file, 2016