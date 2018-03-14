Justus Fuccillo is Puyallup Police 'Chief for a Day'
Lakewood railroad Xings: on Saturday and Sunday the railroad crossing arms for the roads going into Tillicum were down for several hours each day in the late afternoon. In October, all of the grade crossing signal arms went down and stayed down in Lakewood during an evening commute, stranding commuters and making it difficult for police and fire to respond to 911 calls. Hoping to have this story completed by Friday.
Peter Haleyphaley@thenewstribune.com
More Videos
1:31
Justus Fuccillo is Puyallup Police 'Chief for a Day'
2:20
Puyallup High School students skip class in support of stronger gun laws
0:30
Puyallup woman competes for Spring Baking Championship on Food Network
1:09
Candlelight vigil remembers Bonney Lake police officer and veteran
1:01
Students, teachers assist in groundbreaking for new Northwood Elementary in Puyallup
1:59
Train safety is lesson of the day at Puyallup's Maplewood Elementary
0:24
Puyallup woman wins on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
1:15
Girl Scouts create first aid kits to hand out to the homeless in Puyallup
1:58
Kidnapped, shot and left for dead, woman survives to tell tale
1:41
Teachers battle on hardwood to benefit McCartney family
1:22
Girl’s essay on why Puyallup is special wins contest
3:20
Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple
Joining students from around the South Sound and the nation, Puyallup High School students walked out of class to voice support for stricter gun laws and to remember the 17 killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
Blink and you'll miss her, but there's a glimpse of Puyallup baker Jessica Duggan in this promotional spot for Food Network's Spring Baking Championship. The owner of The Vintage Baker in Puyallup gets plenty of face time on the actual ongoing program competing for $50,000.
Northwood Elementary School Principal Melanie Helle said she both sad and excited about the new building. Helle attended the school from kindergarten to sixth grade, and she is excited about the growth she has seen.
In 2003, Erica Myron was robbed at her Arizona home, kidnapped and shot multiple times. The 35-year-old survived but was paralyzed from the waist down. She moved to Puyallup in 2012 and her inspiring story of recovery and rebirth recently earned her a Transforming Lives Award from the Washington State Association of College Trustees.