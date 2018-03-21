Puyallup, Bonney Lake students create a three-course meal in 60 minutes at culinary competition

Puyallup and Bonney Lake students sliced and sauteed their way through a three-course meal using only butane burners and 60 minutes of their time at the 2018 Sysco ProStart Invitational at Hotel Red Lion in Spokane March 10.
Bonney Lake High School culinary members Morgan Isenberg, Brooke Stretz, Lauren Yakowitz and Baylie Workman took second place in management and third place in culinary this year.
The team prepared a geoduck salad, braised short rib and lobster tail, and passion fruit and pistachio panna cotta.
Only two out of five students, Cheyenne Britto and Trinity Nabor, were able to attend for the Puyallup High School Culinary team. They prepared a wilted salad, shrimp and cheese grits and pain perdu.
“Everyone was blown away by those two students and their incredible work ethic,” Washington Hospitality Association President and CEO Anthony Anton said. “The judges were really impressed.”
Bonney Lake Culinary instructor Kahala Ahina also won the Educator of Excellence award while Bonney Lake Culinary mentor Dan Corekin won the Mentor of Excellence award. Donell Turner is the Puyallup Culinary instructor.
The ProStart program is a two-year career and technical education program offered to high school students through the Washington Hospitality Association, which tackles issues in the workforce through programs and services. The ProStart program teaches students culinary and restaurant management techniques and serves 1,500 students per year.
The Washington Hospitality Association livestreamed the Bonney Lake and Puyallup students cooking on Facebook.
