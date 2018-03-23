Puyallup officers, staff awarded for service

The actions of Puyallup Police Department corrections officers Jeremy Bledsaw and Alex Hustead last year led them to be recognized at the department's 2017 Awards Banquet on Thursday.
On August 9, 2017, Bledsaw and Hustead were on duty at the Puyallup jail when they witnessed an inmate attempt suicide by hanging himself with a sheet.
The two officers jumped to lift the inmate and remove the sheet around his neck.
"The quick actions of officers Bledsaw and Hustead proved to be effective in stopping the suicide attempt of an inmate," Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle said at the awards banquet. "It is with profound gratitude that Officer Jeremy Bledsaw and Officer Alex Hustead is awarded this Puyallup Police Department Certificate of Commendation."
Never miss a local story.
Bledsaw and Hustead were two of 20 officers and staff members recognized at the the banquet. Many officers recognized had similar life-saving stories.
2017 Puyallup Police Department Awards Banquet recipients
Service Coin Recipients
- Officer Nathan Cusick — 15 years of service
- Captain Jason Visnaw — 15 years of service
- Officer David Temple — 20 years of service
- Sergeant Joseph Pihl — 20 years of service
- Officer Lloyd Leppell — 30 years of service
Support Services Person of the Year
- Sherie Theuerkauf, property and evidence technician
Letters of Commendation
- Corrections Officer Jeremy Bledshaw
- Corrections Officer Alex Hustead
- Sergeant Michael Melzo
- Officer Matthew Hurley
- Officer Dylan Rice
- Officer Eric Lewis
- Officer Elijah Allman
- Officer Wayne Blackard
Chief's Award of Excellence
- Detective Micah Wilson
Lifesaving Medal
- Officer Adam Culp
- Officer Tad Miniken
- Officer Eric Lewis
- WSP Trooper Meenan
Distinguished Service Medal
- Corrections Officer Jake Thompson
Corrections Officer of the Year
- Corrections Officer Jeremy Bledsaw
Officer of the Year
- Officer Lloyd Leppell
Comments