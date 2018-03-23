Puyallup Police Department recognizes officers, staff at awards ceremony

Joining students from around the South Sound and the nation, Puyallup High School students walked out of class to voice support for stricter gun laws and to remember the 17 killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
Lakewood railroad Xings: on Saturday and Sunday the railroad crossing arms for the roads going into Tillicum were down for several hours each day in the late afternoon. In October, all of the grade crossing signal arms went down and stayed down in
Blink and you'll miss her, but there's a glimpse of Puyallup baker Jessica Duggan in this promotional spot for Food Network's Spring Baking Championship. The owner of The Vintage Baker in Puyallup gets plenty of face time on the actual ongoing pro
Northwood Elementary School Principal Melanie Helle said she both sad and excited about the new building. Helle attended the school from kindergarten to sixth grade, and she is excited about the growth she has seen.
In 2003, Erica Myron was robbed at her Arizona home, kidnapped and shot multiple times. The 35-year-old survived but was paralyzed from the waist down. She moved to Puyallup in 2012 and her inspiring story of recovery and rebirth recently earned h