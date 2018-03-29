New coffee shop opens in downtown Puyallup

SHARE COPY LINK Puyallup residents Cindy Kuzmer and Shannon Kuzmer opened Downtown Brew in January. The shop serves coffee, beer, wine, salads, sandwiches and pastries. Allison Needles

Puyallup residents Cindy Kuzmer and Shannon Kuzmer opened Downtown Brew in January. The shop serves coffee, beer, wine, salads, sandwiches and pastries. Allison Needles