New coffee shop opens in downtown Puyallup

Looking for coffee in Puyallup? There’s a new shop on the list.
Business owners Shannon Kuzmer, 45, and Cindy Kuzmer, 58, opened Downtown Brew in January. The shop provides coffee, beer, wine, energy drinks, sandwiches, salads and pastries for customers. Most drinks are local out of Pierce County.
“The feel (of the shop) is urban, so it’s warm and inviting,” Cindy said. “We want people to feel like they’re at home and they can come and relax at the end of the day or the beginning of the day.”
Located at 115 W. Meeker, the shop is beside Wash the Dog, which is also owned by Shannon Kuzmer. She said she’s always wanted to explore other business industries, too.
“I’ve always wanted to open up a bar or coffee shop-type store, but you know it's expensive, so that's why I tried to get Cindy, my step-mom, to come with me,” Shannon Kuzmer said.
“It’s something that we talked about but kinda wanted to wait on until after I retired,” Cindy said, who worked in aerospace for four years. “But then I lost my job in April… Shannon said, ‘We better do it.’”
They applied for permits the next day, and with the help of Cindy’s brother-in-law, Bill Kopp, constructed the store. Previously, the space was a dog daycare, also owned by Shannon Kuzmer. While Wash the Dog and Downtown Brew are quite different, Shannon said it’s fun.
“It’s a lot of work being a business owner, a lot of long hours… (but) it’s gratifying,” she said.
The shop is several blocks away from Anthem Coffee, but the pair said there’s no rivalry between the two shops. Anthem has sent over customers after their closing time.
“That there was a market for both — there's a market for Anthem and there’s a market for Downtown Brew. People can see the good in both sides,” Shannon Kuzmer said. “(Anthem) has more of the younger generation. The kids go there a lot before and after school.”
Many of their customers said they’re looking for more sit-down places in Puyallup that have coffee.
“That’s the one thing we hear pretty often is just meeting places that have coffee,” Shannon said.
The pair has more plans for the 1,800-square foot storage space at the back of the shop.
“That’s gonna be our next venture — starting a meeting area,” Cindy Kuzmer said. “We hear over and over again, it’s nice to have this space.”
The owners will also be putting in a slow-brew bar at the back of the shop.
“It’s more of a Seattle-type of thing, where people take the time and slow down,” Cindy Kuzmer said. “Plus it’s something people can do at home.”
“That’s something different that no one else is doing around here,” Shannon Kuzmer added.
Shannon Kuzmer works the morning shifts and Cindy Kuzmer works the evening shifts. The shop is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
