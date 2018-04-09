Students decorate Meeker wagon for Daffodil Festival

The Ezra Meeker Wagon doesn't always make an appearance in the annual Daffodil Festival Parade, but this year it did, thanks to the help of students and community members.
Dozens of students from Meeker Elementary School helped decorate the wagon's trailer last weekend during recess near the school's playground. Nearly 3,000 daffodils were used.
“It was great to see their smiling faces and their enthusiasm,” Puyallup Historical Society Jeannie Knutson said. “Starting them young to appreciate local history.”
The 85th annual Daffodil Festival Parade took place over the weekend. The wagon, which was used to carry Puyallup founder Ezra Meeker west, last appeared in the festival two years ago.
The Meeker Mansion is hosting its annual Cellar to Attic Tour noon-4 p.m. April 22. For more information, visit meekermansion.org.
