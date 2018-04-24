Daughter of first Daffodil Queen honors mother by planting a thousand daffodils every year

SHARE COPY LINK Dianne Bell, daughter of Puyallup's first Daffodil Queen, planted 10,000 daffodils to honor her mother and father. She continues to plant an estimated 1000 daffodils a year. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

