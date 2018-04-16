A 7,000-square-foot retail building with multiple tenants will open in South Hill in May.
New retail building opening in South Hill

By Allison Needles

April 16, 2018 10:04 AM

Construction of a new retail building on South Hill is near completion.

Located at the corner of 47th Street and Meridian, the 7,377-square-foot building is expected to open in May and is designed to accommodate medical offices, restaurants and retail businesses, according to a press release by Helix Design Group, a Tacoma-based architecture and design firm.

A new CityMD urgent care clinic is the primary tenant of the building. The tenants leasing the remaining space have not yet been released.

Construction began in June for the brick-and-stucco building and cost $1.5 million.

Helix Design Group worked on the retail building at 156th and Meridian west of Sunrise Village Shopping Center, which houses Verizon Wireless and Rainier Nails & Spa.

Other projects in the works in the Puyallup area include:

  • A 20,000-square-foot Regional Wrestling Center in Puyallup;

  • A 200,000-square-foot retail center and planned residential development at 224th Street and Meridian Mountain Highway;

  • A full-service tunnel car wash adjacent to Costco at South Hill;

  • A two-story medical office building for Rainier Hematology and Oncology in South Hill.

