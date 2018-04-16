New retail building opening in South Hill

Construction of a new retail building on South Hill is near completion.
Located at the corner of 47th Street and Meridian, the 7,377-square-foot building is expected to open in May and is designed to accommodate medical offices, restaurants and retail businesses, according to a press release by Helix Design Group, a Tacoma-based architecture and design firm.
A new CityMD urgent care clinic is the primary tenant of the building. The tenants leasing the remaining space have not yet been released.
Construction began in June for the brick-and-stucco building and cost $1.5 million.
Helix Design Group worked on the retail building at 156th and Meridian west of Sunrise Village Shopping Center, which houses Verizon Wireless and Rainier Nails & Spa.
Other projects in the works in the Puyallup area include:
A 20,000-square-foot Regional Wrestling Center in Puyallup;
A 200,000-square-foot retail center and planned residential development at 224th Street and Meridian Mountain Highway;
A full-service tunnel car wash adjacent to Costco at South Hill;
A two-story medical office building for Rainier Hematology and Oncology in South Hill.
