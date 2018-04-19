Volunteers build new storage shed for Bonney Lake preschool

After a storage shed at a Bonney Lake preschool was demolished due to deterioration and safety concerns, one group stepped in to help build a new one.
The Early Childhood Education and Assistance program, part of the Sumner School District, was the recipient of a storage shed built by Building Beyond the Walls, a program that aims to bring communities together through hands-on projects.
“It means a lot to see how everyone pulled together to get the shed built and moved (in). We are lucky to live in the community we do,” Liberty Ridge program Instructor Keely Quigg said.
The new storage shed will house the school’s bikes, helmets and various other toys for the students. There are 40 children enrolled in the Early Childhood Education and Assistance program at Liberty Ridge Elementary. The program is a free, state-funded preschool program that supports the physical, emotional and social development of children.
Building Beyond the Walls held training for the shed between Jan. 20 and March 17 at the Enumclaw Expo. About 17 community members participated. The shed was moved April 7.
“I love seeing people from different walks of life bring their resources and skills together to fill a community need... They truly can make a difference in their community. Building community and giving hope is our core purpose. Teaching basic construction skills is the way we make it happen,” Building Beyond the Walls founder Sue Z. Hart said.
Sumner Rotary also got involved with the project, donating $3,500 worth of materials.
“Building Beyond the Walls gives people skills and they produce a product that fills a need,” Sumner Rotary member Barbara Bitetto said. “This storage shed will give the students more room to play, keep their equipment safe and give it longer life. By being involved we were able to get the job done.”
