Check out these upcoming community events in Puyallup

The months of April and May are a very busy time for the Kiwanis Club of Daffodil Valley.
Here are some upcoming community events:
- The annual Shred and Clean Event by the city of Sumner is scheduled 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (April 28) at the corner of Academy Street and Alder Avenue in downtown Sumner. The event will shred any sensitive documents and collect florescent light bulbs or tubes, old batteries and leftover prescriptions. Eyeglasses (for The Lions Club), clothing and household items will be accepted as well. The Sumner Police Department, Goodwill and McLendon’s Hardware are partnering with the city for the event.
- The Annie “B” Two Miler is 3-5 p.m. May 3 at Sparks Stadium. This event is in memory of Annie Boulet, a former teacher and counselor at Ferrucci Jr. High. She suffered a brain aneurysm and died on Dec. 9, 2009. A walk was organized by fellow colleagues to remember her. The two-mile walk/run on the track is not timed. There is a $20 donation requested, with proceeds going to InvestEd, a charitable nonprofit designed to assist students in need to gain full access to their education. Daffodil Valley Kiwanis organizes and manages the event in coordination with Ferrucci Jr. High and the Puyallup School District.
- The 15th annual “Cruise in for Youth” Classic Car Show will be hosted by O’Reilly Auto Parts and Daffodil Valley Kiwanis 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at O'Reilly Auto Parts distribution center, 1602 Industrial Parkway off of Levy Road. A $20 registration fee will apply for all participants. There are more than 20 categories for awards, plus food and fun will be available. The monies raised will go toward scholarships for seniors at Puyallup and Sumner high schools.
Kiwanis Club of Daffodil Valley meets every Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. at Mrs. Turners Restaurant in Puyallup.
