Meet the four finalists for president of Pierce College Puyallup

Students, staff and community members are invited to open forums to meet the four finalists in the running to be Pierce College Puyallup’s next president.
Pierce College selected Thomas Broxson, Darrell Caine, Rudolph Besikof and Elizabeth Puhta as the four finalists, the college announced in a press release. Past president Marty Cavalluzzi announced in December that he was selected as president of Olympic College and would be leaving Pierce College.
On the day of their campus visit, each finalist will participate in an open forum and reception. They will also be interviewed by the screening committee, interviewed one-on-one by Pierce College Chancellor Michele Johnson and have dinner with members of the Puyallup community.
The open houses for each candidate will all take place from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the College Center Building Multipurpose Room at Pierce College Puyallup campus, 1601 39th Ave. SE.
Here are the dates of each finalist’s forum and some more information about them:
Thomas Broxson, Ed.D.
Open house: Friday, April 20
Currently serves as the dean of natural sciences and mathematics at Pierce College District in Washington.
Completed doctorate in education at Oregon State University.
Chairs Pierce College’s Achieving the Dream efforts to improve community college student success rates.
Darrell Caine, Ph.D.
Open house: Monday, April 23
Currently serves as the vice chancellor for student affairs at Ivy Technical Community College in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Currently teaches in the graduate school at the University of Maryland, University College.
Received Ph.D. from Virginia Tech University majoring in education leadership and policy studies, minoring in instructional technology.
Rudolph Besikof, Ed.D.
Open house: Tuesday, April 24
Currently serves as vice president of instructional services at Mt. San Jacinto College in California.
Taught English as a second language in France, Japan, and Colorado.
Received a Doctor of Education degree from UCLA's Educational Leadership Program.
Elizabeth Pluhta, Ed.D.
Open house: Wednesday, April 25
Currently serves as vice president of administrative services at South Seattle College in Washington.
15 years of experience in the Washington state community and technical college system.
Created the 13th Year Promise Scholarship, which guarantees every area high school graduate can attend college free for one year.
