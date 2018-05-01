2018 Aging Expo comes to Puyallup on Saturday

In honor of older adults making a difference in the community, the Puyallup Area Aging in Community Committee is sponsoring the 2018 Aging EXPO 2018 at Pierce College Puyallup.
Various sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., featuring presentations about retirement, falls prevention and risk assessment, dementia, staying active and more.
Nationally-known speaker and author Wendy Lustbader will speak from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. about "what it means to flourish in later life."
Juliet Kerlin is the director of research and program partnerships with It’s Never 2 Late, a company dedicated to helping older adults realize the full benefits of adaptive technology, and will speak at the event from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
There is also an expo vendor area available through the day. The event is free to the public and celebrates Older Americans Month in May.
The event is scheduled 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday (May 5), at the Pierce College Puyallup College Center Building. For more information, visit aginginpuyallup.org.
