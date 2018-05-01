Fifteen Puyallup students honored by Masonic Lodge

The Corinthian Masonic Lodge honored 15 students from high schools in Puyallup at a Junior Achievement Awards ceremony Thursday.
For the past 53 years, the lodge has awarded high school juniors with awards and scholarships.
"Corinthian Lodge and the Masonic Fraternity have a long tradition of supporting free public education," the fraternity announced in a press release. "Governor John R. Rogers, who Rogers High School is named after, was a member of Corinthian Lodge."
Emerald Ridge High School junior Jakob Ezell, Puyallup High School junior Dylan Rhodes and Rogers High School junior Adam Ward each received a $1,000 scholarship from the group.
Emerald Ridge High School students Kailan Burdick, Benjamin Gessner, Taylor Koch and Almond Lau, Puyallup High School students David Blynov, Dharma Shah, Benjamin Looney and Austin Taylor, and Rogers High School students Zaineb Alkadban, Joanna Atkins, Ashley Burke and Crystal Choi were also honored at the ceremony.
