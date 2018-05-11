Puyallup nurse surprised with MultiCare's first-ever Daisy Award

Alicia Hulse, a nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, isn’t easily surprised.
At least, that’s what her fellow nurse Beth Schubert said.
But Schubert and other MultiCare staff members certainly surprised Hulse when they presented her with the Daisy Award at a Puyallup City Council meeting.
“This is a huge honor and I’m speechless,” Hulse said at the meeting. “I wasn’t expecting this.”
The Daisy Foundation is a nonprofit organization that recognizes nurses who provide excellent care for the patients and families they work with.
The foundation was created after Seattle resident Patrick Barnes was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura in 1999. His family wanted to thank the nurses for the care Barnes received while in the hospital.
Now, the foundation has recognized thousands of nurses from all over the world. More than 3,000 healthcare facilities and nursing schools participate in the program.
But this is the first year the award has come to MultiCare, which services Washington state. Hulse is the first recipient of the award of nurses at MultiCare.
A Puyallup resident, Hulse graduated from Puyallup High School in 1993. After a career of teaching in the Puyallup School District, she started as a nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup five and a half years ago.
“It was a second opportunity to make a difference,” Hulse said.
Hulse was nominated for the Daisy Award by her patients and fellow staff members.
“They said she’s an amazing, giving, caring, nurturing, inspiring, kind, smart ethical nurse. She is a leader within this gigantic department where she works,” Schubert said. “One time, this nominator saw (Hulse) hugging a patient and family and said, ‘Do you know them?’ and she said, ‘Nope, just met them today.’”
Schubert was once a patient of Hulse. In 2013, she suffered respiratory failure that lasted three years. Along the way, Hulse was there for her.
“She prayed over me,” Schubert said. “She make me feel like it was going to work.”
Hulse credits the staff she works with at Good Samaritan Hospital.
“I have an amazing network of people that I work with,” Hulse said. “My team is wonderful at Good Sam. It feels like home when you walk in the door.”
Good Samaritan nurses Courtney Thompson and Emilie Carroll were also nominated for the Daisy Award.
