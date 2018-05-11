Puyallup nurse surprised with MultiCare's first-ever Daisy Award

SHARE COPY LINK Good Samaritan nurse Alicia Hulse was presented MultiCare's first Daisy Award at a Puyallup City Council meeting on May 1, 2018. Allison Needles

Good Samaritan nurse Alicia Hulse was presented MultiCare's first Daisy Award at a Puyallup City Council meeting on May 1, 2018. Allison Needles