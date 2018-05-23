She sold everything she owned. This Puyallup woman is now choosing her own adventure

Right now, 30-year-old Hillary McDonald is in a sailboat off the coast of Mexico.
Originally from Puyallup, McDonald now calls the sailboat, named Varuna after the Hindu goddess of the sea, her home.
McDonald is on a mission to sail the world.
The decision to leave
McDonald grew up in downtown Puyallup and graduated from Puyallup High School in 2006.
She first became interested in international travel in college, when she studied abroad in Central America.
“Study abroad with UW was my first real international trip and it opened up the doors to ways of life,” McDonald said.
She graduated from the University of Washington Tacoma in 2010 and joined the airline industry, where she traveled all the time. That’s where she met her boyfriend, Ty Mooney.
“He also really liked traveling and exploring places all around the world,” McDonald said. “I met him and we ended up doing a lot of traveling together. We did a hike in the mountains in Nepal. We were more interested in remote or less-visited places.”
Mooney, 39, is from Australia but was living in Portland at the time he met McDonald. Both got work promotions and moved to Los Angeles, where they decided they wanted to follow a different path.
“We realized our heart wasn’t in moving up in the airlines and corporate structure,” McDonald said. “The more we were getting away from what we wanted to do.”
In 2015, they decided they wanted to find a sustainable, long-term way to travel. A sailboat, they decided, was more sustainable than a camper, because they wouldn’t be as fuel-dependent.
There was just one thing.
“We didn’t know anything about sailing,” McDonald admitted.
The adventure adrift
To prepare for the trip, McDonald and Mooney took sailing classes and a diesel engine class and watched a lot of videos. They made videos themselves, documenting what they were learning and uploading them onto their Adventure Adrift YouTube channel, which now has 19,000 subscribers.
"We really wanted to share our experiences and journey with other people and corners of the world," McDonald said. "We want to Inspire other people to get out and see the world and get off the beaten path."
In February 2016, the couple purchased their sailboat — a 36.5-foot-long 1982 Pearson 367 .
They sold their condo and everything they couldn’t take with them, and then they left Portland to sail south. At first, it wasn’t smooth sailing — literally. There were 20-foot seas with 30-35 knots of wind.
“That was kind of a daunting first step, but we knew once we got down to the Channel Islands in Southern California it’d get better from there,” McDonald said.
They spent more than a year in Mexico, specifically in the Baja area. They discovered Magdalena Bay in Baja, which is now one of their favorite places.
“We wanted to get to know these little places and spend time there and learn how the people live and their environment,” McDonald said.
“We got to pull into some relatively remote places and become part of that community,” Mooney said. “The exploration part, that’s what I’ve always enjoyed about traveling.”
They encountered challenges along the way, from seasickness — they keep seasick medication on board — to having their dingy stolen from their boat. While they sometimes stop on shore for food, they catch their own fish to eat and drink water from their desalinator.
And the sights are quite an experience, especially the wildlife, McDonald said. They once stumbled upon a bait ball with sharks swarming to eat the sardines, and have seen dolphins and whales.
Now, years into their travels, McDonald and Mooney want to continue their journey as far and as long as they can. They want to continue to Central America this summer, then sail to southern Chile.
“Being out on the water or pulling into a new place, the excitement is still there,” McDonald said.
Those who are interested can keep up with McDonald and Mooney’s travel through their YouTube channel, Adventure Adrift, or at adventureadrift.com. Donations can be made to support their journey, and viewers can see where the Varuna is in real time.
