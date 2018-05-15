With Shaw Road closed, concerned parents share frustration with safe routes to school

SHARE COPY LINK Parents claim that a walking route students in Ferrucci Junior High's walking zone take is unsafe and urges the city and the Puyallup School District to work together to implement crosswalks and sidewalks. Allison Needles

