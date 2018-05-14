Video shows school walking route Puyallup parents claim is unsafe for students

Parents claim that a walking route students in Ferrucci Junior High's walking zone take is unsafe and urges the city and the Puyallup School District to work together to implement crosswalks and sidewalks.
Allison Needles
Puyallup Herald

