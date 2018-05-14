Video shows school walking route Puyallup parents claim is unsafe for students
Parents claim that a walking route students in Ferrucci Junior High's walking zone take is unsafe and urges the city and the Puyallup School District to work together to implement crosswalks and sidewalks.
Cascade Christian Schools tech coordinator Ray Ossman and Maple Lawn Elementary teacher Jeanne Ossman, who are married to one another, were both surprised with the same Teachers and Technology Grant from CenturyLink on the same day.
Puyallup High School senior Haley Keizur was one of six runners-up for the JEA National High School Journalist of the Year award at the JEA National High School Journalism Convention in San Francisco on April 14, 2018.
A group of community members have gathered to try to save the original Firgrove Elementary School building on South Hill. The building faces possible demolition as the Puyallup School District works to replace the school.
Puyallup resident Shawn Manley purchased the former Pioneer Food and Gas Co. property in downtown Puyallup. Manley and his business partner, Tacoma resident Josh Harris, have plans to turn the property into Generous Corner, a food cart pod business
The anticipated six-month closure of Shaw Road between 23rd Avenue and Manorwood Drive will begin in April as the city of Puyallup starts construction on a center left-turn lane meant to ease traffic congestion.