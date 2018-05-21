Puyallup pharmacy now disposes unwanted prescriptions in project meant to curb opioid epidemic

New prescription drug take-back bins have been installed in select pharmacies in Pierce County in an effort to safely dispose of unwanted medications.
Kirk’s Pharmacy and Compounding, 618 S. Meridian in Puyallup, is one of the 21 pharmacy and law enforcement sites collecting drugs through MED-Project kiosks. Aside from the Puyallup Police Department, it’s the only pharmacy in the downtown Puyallup area with a take-back bin.
“It’s another service we can provide for our patients which is very exciting for me,” owner Kirk Heintz said.
The secure medicine return kiosks were installed at the pharmacy in April by the MED-Project, an organization that represents the pharmaceutical industry, which pays to operate the secure medicine return program.
The collection sites were made possible after the Pierce County Board of Health passed a secure medicine regulation in 2016, becoming the fourth county in the state to do so. The passing of the regulation allowed the effort to include pharmacies and hospitals.
“The program is in response to the opioid epidemic,” Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department communications specialist Steve Metcalf said. “The goal is to safely and securely remove harmful medications from our homes to prevent access to opioids or other addictive medications, potential for accidental poisoning of children and older adults (and) environmental harm to our water, soil, and wildlife when improperly disposed of by flushing or throwing in the garbage.”
The blue take-back bins are visible from inside the store and labeled “medicine disposal.”
“With this new program, we’re able to take back all schedules of medications, both controlled and non-controlled,” Kirk’s Pharmacy manager Andrew Heinz said. “They come into the pharmacy with a box (or) a grocery bag… and one of our staff will flag them over. We vet everything, we assess, we qualify what things can and can’t go in.”
All prescription medications are taken through the program, or drugs labeled Schedule II through V, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Schedule I drugs are substances with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse and are not accepted. No over-the-counter medications are accepted.
After the prescriptions are put into the disposal bin, there’s no way to remove them. They will stay there until an indicator light alerts pharmacists that the bin is full and needs to be emptied, which is about every three to four weeks. The collection company then disposes of the medications safely.
Before the disposal bin was installed at Kirk’s Pharmacy, many would come in with questions about where to go to get rid of their prescriptions.
“We would get on a weekly basis family members who maybe had a grandmother or a great-grandmother pass away, and typically in hospice care, all they’re getting are pain medications and comfort medications,” Andrew said. “So they just have a stockpile of highly abusable drugs that they don't want but want to dispose of appropriately.”
Normally, pharmacies would direct them to the Puyallup Police Department, which was one of the only places that would accept unwanted medications. Pharmacies could not take back and dispose of medications due to the potential of them being recycled or resold.
“The police station is it, but it’s not as convenient and accessible as your local pharmacy,” Andrew said.
It can also be detrimental to the environment for people to try to dispose of the medications on their own.
“Usually all things that end up in the environment end up in the water, and depending on where that water is and what the water’s supplying, it could end up down the line in the food chain,” Kirk said.
But perhaps the biggest reason for installing the new take-back disposals is a preventative action on the opioid crisis.
“The underlying ultimate push for why they want to have these available is to get these unwanted medications out of the house so you’re not having accidental poisoning of kids,” Kirk said. “It’s just one of the cogs in the wheel to help with that epidemic.”
Andrew and Kirk said they aren’t any more concerned than usual when it comes to safety by having a take-back bin in their store.
“I think the threat of robbery or burglary is always there, owning and operating a pharmacy,” Andrew said. “But the drugs behind the counter are a lot easier to access than the ones in the very heavy, locked steel box. By adding it I don’t think we’ve increased our risk.”
Health Department staff are hoping more pharmacies will join the program. More collection kiosks are scheduled for installation over the coming months.
“Collection programs administered by the sheriff’s department and city police departments have collected more than 43,000 pounds of medications since 2010,” Metcalf said. “Expansion of collection services through MED-Project kiosks at pharmacy locations and postage-paid mailers will only enhance these collection efforts.”
The take-back kiosks are also available at other Kirk's Pharmacy locations, 11212 Sunrise Blvd. E., Puyallup and 104 Mashell Ave. N., Eatonville.
To find more collection kiosks, visit med-project.org.
Comments